US stock indexes mixed as tech rebound fades; Peloton sinks – SF Gate

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Thursday on cautious optimism about upcoming company earnings reports showing some recovery from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.0% in morning trading to 29,391.19, in the first session after the Golden Week series of national holidays. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7% to 3,168.56, but Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.5% to 7,057.80. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched up nearly 0.1% to 28,436.53, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4% to 3,433.39.