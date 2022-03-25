US Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas released from hospital | Courts News

LATEST

US Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas released from hospital

US Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas released from hospital

Thomas, 73, was treated for the infection with intravenous antibiotics, and did not have COVID-19, the court said.

United States Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas has been discharged from hospital nearly a week after taking him down with “flu-like symptoms”.

Thomas, 73, was treated for the infection with intravenous antibiotics. The Supreme Court on Friday did not explain why he remained in the hospital longer than initially thought or what type of infection he was treated for, but said he did not have COVID-19.

It has been vaccinated and extended like the rest of the court.

Thomas, a conservative and appointee of former President George W. Bush, has been on the court since 1991.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Justice’s arguments were missed in the High Court, but Chief Justice John…

