US Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas under pressure over wife’s texts to Trump aide

Senior Democrats are calling on US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from matters related to the January 6 Capitol attack after newly surfaced text messages his wife repeatedly called Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Pressured to reverse the results of the 2020 US presidential election. ,

US media published nearly 30 text messages Thursday between Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a conservative activist, and former Republican Congressman Mark Meadows, who served as Trump’s eventual chief of staff.

The messages were part of a much larger tranche of communications when Meadows was handed over to the Congressional Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed Congress in a violent attempt to block certification. ..