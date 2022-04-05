US Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson gets more Republican support ahead of vote

US Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night that they would vote to confirm the historic elevation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, giving an explosion of bipartisan support to the candidate for President Joe Biden and assuring everyone that She would become the first black woman. Justice. Senators for Alaska and Utah announced their decisions ahead of a procedural vote to advance the nomination, and Democrats pressed for Jackson to be confirmed by the end of the week. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced last week that she would support Jackson.

All three Republicans said they did not expect to agree with all of Jackson’s decisions, but they found him well-deserved. Romney said she “meets the standard of excellence and integrity.”

