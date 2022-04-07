US targets Putin’s children, Russia’s Sberbank with new sanctions on Ukraine war

The United States on Wednesday targeted Russian banks and the elite with a new round of sanctions banning Americans from investing in Russia, in response to what President Joe Biden called a “major war” by the Russian military in Ukraine. crimes”.

US officials said the new sanctions hit Russia’s Sberbank, which holds a third of Russia’s total banking assets, and AlphaBank, the country’s fourth-largest financial institution. But energy transactions were exempted from the latest measures, he said.

Read more: Ottawa will summon Russian ambassador over Bucha killings, says Jolie