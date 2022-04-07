US targets Putin's children, Russia's Sberbank with new sanctions on Ukraine war

US targets Putin’s children, Russia’s Sberbank with new sanctions on Ukraine war

The United States on Wednesday targeted Russian banks and the elite with a new round of sanctions banning Americans from investing in Russia, in response to what President Joe Biden called a “major war” by the Russian military in Ukraine. crimes”.

US officials said the new sanctions hit Russia’s Sberbank, which holds a third of Russia’s total banking assets, and AlphaBank, the country’s fourth-largest financial institution. But energy transactions were exempted from the latest measures, he said.

Read more: Ottawa will summon Russian ambassador over Bucha killings, says Jolie

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: US accuses Russian oligarch, announces other 'enforcement actions' Russia-Ukraine conflict: America…

Read Full News