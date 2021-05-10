LATEST

US tech stocks drop ahead of inflation data – Financial Times

US technology stocks dropped on Monday ahead of inflation data this week that could pressure the Federal Reserve to tighten its ultra loose monetary policies.

The blue-chip S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent during the New York morning, while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite lost 1.7 per cent.

US government bonds were steady, with the yield on the 10-year US Treasury at 1.572 per cent.

Analysts expect data on Wednesday to show that headline US prices rose 3.6 per cent in April from the same time last year. Chinese factory gate prices, an early indicator of price pressures for importers in the west, are forecast to have jumped more than 6 per cent in a report to be released on Tuesday.

The Fed has pledged to remain relaxed about inflation over its 2 per cent target as the nation’s economy heals from the pandemic and says it has no plans to reduce its $120bn-a-month of bond purchases that have kept a lid on Treasury yields, which influence borrowing costs worldwide.

But analysts remain concerned about the prospect of several months of strong inflation hitting bond prices and consequently pushing yields higher. Rising bond yields depress valuations of equities, particularly long-term growth stocks in the tech sector that do not pay generous dividends.

“Will inflation lead to a bear market in bonds and a tech sell-off? That is the key market narrative at the moment,” said Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at Arbuthnot Latham.

“The Fed can say inflation is transitory as long as economies are reopening . . . That line starts to go stale when major economies such as the US are fully reopened and we still have an inflationary push.”

“One school of thought is that reflation will be orderly and benign,” added Yuko Takano, a portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management, while “you have another camp that sees US inflation hitting 4 or 5 per cent, which could become very disorderly for markets”.

Technology stocks have also been pandemic winners that some analysts suspect will find it hard to sustain their current levels of earnings growth as lockdowns ease.

The Nasdaq rallied to an all-time high last month as its largest companies reported strong first-quarter results. On Monday, Citi downgraded its rating on Facebook and Google parent Alphabet’s shares to neutral, saying “growth will probably decelerate” from the second quarter of this year. Facebook’s shares fell by 4 per cent on Monday and Alphabet’s dropped by 2.7 per cent.

“Another cloud over the tech sector is US tax reform,” said Marco Pirondini, head of US equities at Amundi. US president Joe Biden is pushing for a global minimum corporate tax rate to stop multinationals channelling profits through low-tax jurisdictions, in a move that threatens the business models of the world’s largest tech companies.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of trading partners’ currencies, drifted 0.1 per cent lower. The index has fallen 0.8 per cent since a report on Friday showed the US created a much weaker than expected 266,000 new jobs in April.

Sterling rose 1 per cent to $1.41, after UK Conservative party victories in local elections and the expected announcement of more coronavirus restrictions being lifted from May 17.

China’s renminbi, which is guided by the nation’s central bank, touched a three-year high of 6.41 per dollar.

Elsewhere, Brent crude futures fell 0.2 per cent to $68.15 a barrel. Europe’s Stoxx 600 share index ended the session 0.1 per cent higher.

