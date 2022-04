Residents have swab samples collected during a round of COVID-19 testing during the lockdown in Shanghai , [+] on 7 April. With much of the world moving ahead of the pandemic, desperate scenes of people exiting China’s most global city have left citizens stunned. Photographer: Kylie Shen/Bloomberg © 2022 Bloomberg Finance LP

The US State Department on Friday urged Americans to reconsider travel to China due to “arbitrary enforcement of local laws and restrictions related to COVID-19”.

“Do not travel” in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Jilin province and “due to restrictions related to COVID-19, including the risk of separation of parents and children,” a travel advisory posted on the website of the US consulate in Shanghai he said. (Click Here for advice.)