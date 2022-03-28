USA 4, Panama 0: Pulisic, Arriola, Ferreira all scores (VIDEO)

By the end of Sunday night, the US men’s national team will either be on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup or face the prospect of a second straight qualifying failure. And based on the first half of its match versus Panama, it’s going to be the former.

They are very clear and solid bets in the final match of CONCACAF’s qualifying campaign, as the United States host Los Canaleros in Orlando, Fla. After Costa Rica beat El Salvador 2-1 in an earlier match on Sunday, the US knows it cannot fully punch its ticket to Qatar with a win. Regardless, a win over Panama will leave the US out of the World Cup and it is necessary to ensure that qualification is not reduced to achieve a positive result in Costa Rica, where…