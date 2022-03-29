USA Gymnastics restructures leadership in women’s program

Indianapolis – USA Gymnastics is changing its leadership structure in its women’s elite program.

Instead of having one person serve as the program’s high-performance director, USA Gymnastics is dividing the job into three “equitable” positions, each of which will report to the program’s vice president of women’s gymnastics.

The organization was looking for someone to replace Tom Forster, who stepped down as director of high performance in December after American women earned six medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including silver in the team competition and Sunisa Lee’s. There was gold all around. ,

In an email to members of USA Gymnastics released to the media, Chief Program Officer Stephanie Korepin wrote that a man who appeared to be in charge of the elite program “made the assumption either …