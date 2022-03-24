USA-Mexico predictions, picks: How public is betting World Cup qualifier on Thursday

The US Men’s National Team begins their final World Cup qualifying window with the toughest match of the entire final round as they take on Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday. The match is set to begin at El Trai’s home stadium as of 10:00 a.m. ET USMNT Will seek his first WCQ win at Azteca.

America is second in the qualifying table with 21 points. They are four points behind Canada’s first place, and tied with Mexico on single points but ahead on the goal difference tiebreaker (+9 to +6). If ever there was a time for Mexico to score three points on home soil, it is now.

The USMNT will be looking for at least four or five points from their last three matches to close the venue for the World Cup in Qatar this November. After Mexico…