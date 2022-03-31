USA set for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – The United States men’s national football team has qualified for the 2022 World Cup, securing its berth for the tournament in Qatar after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.

In what was largely a formality, the US suffered a 2-0 defeat Costa Rica on Wednesday, but still managed to secure one of CONCACAF’s three automatic berths, along with group winners Canada and rival Mexico.

America, who went into Wednesday’s game at the Estadio Nacional, needed only to avoid a loss of six goals or more to punch their ticket, ending the 14-game qualifying cycle with a record of seven wins, three losses and four. ended with …