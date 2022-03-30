USA vs Costa Rica, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Timings, TV schedule and lineup

The United States Men’s National Team is heading to Qatar one way or another. The day of the final match in Costa Rica will determine when and in what fashion. Wrapped up with a spot in the Intercontinental Playoffs, All America must avoid in the form of a six-goal loss against Los Ticos to secure an automatic berth.

Many players will be returning from yellow card suspensions and should give Greg Berhalter plenty of lineup options to work with. It will be interesting to see which direction he chooses to go both for the starting lineup and the overall mindset of the team. It’s not often that you see a scenario like this and there isn’t much written playbook to follow.

Still, the USMNT are 90 minutes away from being able to call themselves…