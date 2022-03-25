USA vs Mexico: USMNT players to score at Estadio Azteca in history

Wins at the Estadio Azteca are rare for the US men’s national team, but scoring only goals has been difficult for American players away from home during their rivalry with Mexico.

While Dos a Cerro has been a regular scoreline on American soil, the Americans have struggled to score in the height and hostile environment of the famed Mexico City Stadium, which is the site of Thursday night’s World Cup qualifiers—possibly the last one among the Americas. And ever Mexico.

Entering the match, only six American players had scored in the Azteca, starting from Willie Roy in 1972, From there, it has been Rick Davis (1980), Eddie Lewis (2005), Charlie Davis (2009), Michael Orozco (2012) and Michael Bradley (2017). For all the prolific attacking players, America…