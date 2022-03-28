USA vs Panama: Final Score 5-1 as USMNT Romps into World Cup Qualifying Win in Orlando

United States Men’s National Team captain Christian Pulisic scored a hat-trick – with those two goals from the penalty spot – to lead the Yankees to a stunning 5-1 win over Panama at the Exploria Stadium. Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira also scored as the Americans put up four boards in the first half to take control of the match.

USMNT There’s still no loss at Exploria Stadium and tonight was the Yankees’ most decisive win ever. While Costa Rica’s victory kept the US from securing a spot in the World Cup, the one-off victory put the USMNT in solid position with a match to play in the qualifying campaign.

“We knew we were in a position where the group needed to respond, and when I look at the effort and intensity of the first half and the level at which we are…