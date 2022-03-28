USA vs Panama – Football Match Report – March 27, 2022

The United States men’s national team could not confirm its place in this winter’s World Cup after Costa Rica’s victory earlier in the day in El Salvador, but their 5-1 victory over Panama in Orlando, Florida on Sunday night put it on the brink. brought it. To qualify for Qatar 2022.

Christian Pulisic scored his first career hat-trick with the national team, and extra goals from Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira saw the American cruise into a one-sided result that removed Panama from contention for a place in Qatar. With 25 points in CONCACAF’s final qualifying table and sitting in second place, the United States will face a six-goal loss to Costa Rica on Wednesday to be denied automatic qualification and sent to the playoffs with the winners of Oceania Can you

Despite the mathematical possibility, in the end…