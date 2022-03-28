USA vs Panama result: Christian Pulisic hat-trick sends USMNT on verge of World Cup berth

The United States may not have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup outright, but has a foot in the door.

A loud statement was made in Orlando by the US men’s national team, which defeated Panama 5–1 to make it to the World Cup. With the result, the US officially finished in the top-four in the CONCACAF octagon, but even that underscores the reality of the situation.

With a four-goal margin of victory in Orlando, the United States would have to lose by six or more goals to be out of the automatic qualifying position against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic, wearing the captain’s armband, took the lead, scoring a hat-trick in the blowout win. Paul Arriola scored a goal in 45 minutes and played well, while Gio Reyna did a fine job.