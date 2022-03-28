USA vs Panama, World Cup qualifying: Community player ratings

There is one single, seemingly proven step left in the journey.

The United States men’s national team is on the verge of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after defeating Panama 5-1 at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Christian Pulisic took the lead with a hat-trick, which included two conversions from the penalty spot. Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira scored in the 23rd and 27th minutes respectively. The visitors pulled back once in the 86th minute, with Annibal Godoy topping a set piece from Eric Davis.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a rating form for each USMNT player to fill out a rating for their performance. After a day/night of voting, we will tabulate the ratings and reveal them with…