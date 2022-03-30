Usain Bolt Irish e-sports business Wylde . become co-owners of

Dublin-based Wylde currently has teams competing in Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant, Rocket League and FIFA.

Sprinting champion Usain Bolt is getting into another fast-moving sport. Irish e-sports organization Wyld announced today (30 March) that Bolt is joining the company as a co-owner.

Wyld was founded two years ago by Steve Daly, a former investment banker at JPMorgan, and David Cronin, former chairman and chief executive of American Ireland Funds. Cronin was also previously the chief operating officer of Cork-based software firm Kumas, which was sold in 2013 for $50m.

