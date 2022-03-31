Usain Bolt joined the Irish export group Wylde. took a stake in

Sports star Usain Bolt has taken a stake in Irish-based outfit Wyld, marking the sprinter’s entry into the world of esports.

Wyld was founded two years ago by former JPMorgan investment bankers Steve Daly and David Cronin, former chairman and CEO of American Ireland Fund and a founding shareholder of Irish technology company Kumas.

It is not known what stake Bolt holds in the company, but an angel investment round a few months ago left the two co-founders with 95 percent of the firm, which was valued at €7.5 million at the time.

The organization competes …