USC Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

USC Football Schedule 2021, Analysis
The USC Trojans 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what they remember to Pac-12 teams.

USC Trojan Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

September 4 San Jose State

11 September Stanford

September 18 in Washington State

September 25 Oregon State

October 2 in Colorado

October 9 utah

16 October. date

23 October in Notre Dame

30 October

November 6 in Arizona State

Cal on 13 November

20 November UCLA

27 November BYU

USC Football Schedule Analysis: Actually? USC not to play Oregon or Washington from North? The rest of the Pac-12 South can have a heavy beef about it, but it is a big break for the Trojan team in that it is not bad overall.

However, three non-conference games are interesting – defending Mountain West champions San Jose State at Notre Dame and BYU. At least the date with the Irish comes after a week, but it kicks off a series of three road games in four weeks, with visits to Arizona State and Cal.

Travels to Colorado, but Utah and UCLA are at the Sports Coliseum. The real interesting moment could be the game against BYU – it comes after the Pac-12 regular season finale against UCLA, and if all goes well, it could be before the Pac-12 Championship.

Pac-12 conference teams missed: Oregon, Washington

