USC Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

The USC Trojans 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what they remember to Pac-12 teams.
USC Trojan Football Schedule 2021
September 4 San Jose State
11 September Stanford
September 18 in Washington State
September 25 Oregon State
October 2 in Colorado
October 9 utah
16 October. date
23 October in Notre Dame
30 October
November 6 in Arizona State
Cal on 13 November
20 November UCLA
27 November BYU
USC Football Schedule Analysis: Actually? USC not to play Oregon or Washington from North? The rest of the Pac-12 South can have a heavy beef about it, but it is a big break for the Trojan team in that it is not bad overall.
However, three non-conference games are interesting – defending Mountain West champions San Jose State at Notre Dame and BYU. At least the date with the Irish comes after a week, but it kicks off a series of three road games in four weeks, with visits to Arizona State and Cal.
Travels to Colorado, but Utah and UCLA are at the Sports Coliseum. The real interesting moment could be the game against BYU – it comes after the Pac-12 regular season finale against UCLA, and if all goes well, it could be before the Pac-12 Championship.
Pac-12 conference teams missed: Oregon, Washington