USC vs. Colorado College Basketball Game Preview

USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffalo Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

USC vs. Colorado Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO

Network: ESPN2

USC (19-4) vs. Colorado (17-7) Game Preview

Why would USC win?

USC felt that when he is able to work in his defense and has energy, there is not much problem.

It was ejected a few days ago by Arizona at a loss and then withdrew it two days later in an attack on Oregon.

There is aggression on the boards when there are blocked shots, and the defense does what it does well – the field is one of the best in the nation in goal percentage D – everything else falls into place. .

Colorado doesn’t do enough shooting, but …

Why Colorado Will Win

Buffalo shot the ball properly in the 72–62 win on the road at USC on the last day of 2020. In fact, they were not, but the defense was unprecedented, and that is what it does well.

USC is better at keeping teams from scoring consistently, but Colorado is the best in the P-12 and one of the nation’s best in D scoring. It is very good at grinding games and keeping them in the 60s.

Do this, go to the free throw line, and buff it in. They are number 1 in the nation in hitting free throws, 83% of them. USC? It is one of the worst among nations making up only 65%.

What is going to happen

Colorado has been away from home for a very long time.

It has been an interesting year, for four straight and being away from the event center in 15 of the 24 games. It’s going to keep the score low, it’s going to be a defensive fight, and yes, it will come down to who kills their free throws.

The buff would be better at it.

USC vs. Colorado prediction, line

Colorado 67, USC 65

Row: Colorado-3, O / U: 136.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

