USC vs. Utah College Basketball Game Preview

USC vs. Utah College Basketball Game Preview

USC Trojans vs. Utah Uteas Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

USC vs Utah Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 27 February 27
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Location: John M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT
Network: ESPN2

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

USC (19-5) vs Utah (9-11) Game Preview

Why would USC win?

The Utah map has fallen.

It was on a good run and it looked like it was going to make some noise, but the brutal run of seven road games on eight dates has beaten the team.

The offense just does not score enough – it has not hit 70 points in any of the last four matches – and it is not scoring enough points with steals, big defensive plays or rims.

The Trojans should own the board against a UT team that just doesn’t get anything on the glass.

Why will utah win

Speaking of free throws, USC is bad at it. It gets to the line, but it only hits 65% of the time – which was a problem in the loss to Arizona and Colorado.

For Utah, however, it has to be warmed off the field again. It’s not always the greatest of the three, but it matters. This is not a team that can overcome a bad shooting night, and to do so is going to take a 50% hit from the field.

It was 3–1 during the shooting, and was 0–4 in the last four games when it could not surpass the 45% mark. USC lost 47% off the field and 55% of the three for the Colorado team that was lost on the road a few days ago. Trojan D may be great, but it has been struggling a bit lately.

What is going to happen

USC’s defense is going to be very good and strong, and its ability to hit the board will surpass a tough shooting day in Colorado to get on the clanker.

Utah will not generate enough USC mistakes to stop some good scoring runs.

USC vs. Utah Prediction, Line

USC 72, Utah 66
Row: USC-5.5, O / U: 138
Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: above freezing temperature
1: Zoom callers from Florida, Cabo etc.

