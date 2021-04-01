“USC’s performance was the worst performance by an LA team since LeBron’s first year with the Lakers”: Skip Bayless reacts to USC’s loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA Elite Eight | The SportsRush

LATEST

"USC's performance was the worst performance by an LA team since LeBron's first year with the Lakers": Skip Bayless reacts to USC's loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA Elite Eight

"USC's performance was the worst performance by an LA team since LeBron's first year with the Lakers": Skip Bayless reacts to USC's loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA Elite Eight
Skip Bayless calls USC’s loss to the Bulldogs, the worst performance by any Los Angeles team since LeBron James’ first year with the Lakers.

On Tuesday night, the USC Trojans played against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the NCAA Elite Eight. Just like most people would predict, the 1st seeded Bulldogs managed to defeat the 6th seeded Trojans. But it was by such a majestic margin that USC lost, that upset many fans and analysts.

Despite having Evan Mobley, a potential top 3 pick in the 2021 Draft, the team managed to get knocked out of the tournament suffering a massive 85-66 loss. Analyst Skip Bayless went a step ahead to call USC’s loss, the worst performance by an LA-based team since LeBron’s first year with the Lakers.

As every Los Angeles Lakers fan would like to forget, LAL finished the season clinching an underwhelming 10th spot in the Western Conference, sitting out of the playoffs. Bayless stated how the Trojans entered the game with overconfidence and ended up with a terrible performance. He said:

“To me, the performance by USC, last night, was the worst performance by an LA team since LeBron James’ first year with the Lakers.”

“Gonzaga simply played harder, smarter and with a much higher level of IQ”: Skip Bayless

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been the team to beat this whole college basketball season. They have proven to be not only the best team throughout the country, but have also been one of the most dominant teams in college hoops history. The Zags now have a perfect 30-0 record, aspiring to be the first undefeated team, since the 1976 Indiana team, to become national champions.

They also recorded their 27th straight double-digit win, which is the longest steak by any team in the last 60 years. Truly, the Bulldogs are playing absolutely tremendous. Skip Bayless also gave credits for their win. He stated how the team played harder, smarter and with more IQ. Bayless added:

“The Zags were simply playing harder and smarter. A much higher IQ-level of basketball. On offense, their cuts and passes are just supreme. It is just clockwork, textbook. Just take you all apart… They (USC) were beaten to the rim so quickly and completely that they couldn’t even contest the shots. It was a layup drill, it was complete evisceration and devastation.”

With Gonzaga playing UCLA in their Final Four clash, the Zags will look to defeat yet another Los Angeles-based team. Behind the leadership of Sophomore Drew Timme and potential 2021 lottery pick Jalen Suggs, the teams definitely look like to be the favourites to lift their school’s first-ever national championship.

