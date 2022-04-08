Use 4G network and it costs less than 1,300 pesos

It’s no secret to anyone that Xiaomi is more than a smartphone, and now they have launched Nuevo Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3, This device is striking because, without a smartphone, it allows people to communicate over a much greater distance than with a traditional walkie-talkie.

walkie-talkie has a range of 3 5,000 kmAccording to Xiaomi, what Allows communication even internationally, In terms of this number, the distance between CDMX and New York is, according to google4,109.5 km, so in theory it would be possible to communicate between these two cities using the new Xiaomi walkie-talkie.

The secret is the use of 4G network

To achieve this global reach communication, Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 uses 4G network, especially 4G network…