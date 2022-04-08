Use of a chinstrap in Buenos Aires: where it will no longer be mandatory. Health Minister Nicholas Kreplaki gave this information

nicholas kreplackiThe Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires announced through a source on his official Twitter account that from this Thursday, 7 April The use of chinstrap will be made more flexible,

Although The number of corona virus cases has been declining for ten consecutive weeks in the country.Infectious diseases experts emphasize the recommendation to continue using chinstrap.

Buenos Aires: Where the Chinstrap Is Mandatory and Where It Isn’t

The head of the health portfolio supported this decision with positive data, such as, for example, that it is For the tenth consecutive week in which the number of COVID cases in the province decreased,



in the province of Buenos Aires The use of chinstrap will no longer be mandatory for work, entertainment and entertainment.