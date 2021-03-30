Use peacock feathers in this way at home, many problems will be overcome – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Peacock feathers have special significance in Hinduism. Lord Krishna decorates the peacock feather on his crown. It is believed that worship of Lord Krishna without peacock feathers is considered incomplete. Apart from this, the vehicles of Lord Shiva’s son Kartikeya, Mother Saraswati and Indradev are peacocks. Not only this, many texts are written with peacock feathers. The importance of peacock feathers has been told in Vastu Shastra and Astrology.

Many people use peacock feathers to decorate the house. It is very beautiful to see peacock feathers which fascinates your mind. Most people would know these things about peacock feathers. But you will hardly know that it is very beneficial to keep peacock feathers in the house. According to Vastu Shastra it is auspicious to put peacock feathers in the house. Applying it removes the troubles of home. Let’s know how beneficial it is to put peacock feathers in the house. According to Vastu, placing peacock feathers in a photo frame eliminates financial troubles. It is believed that applying peacock feathers brings happiness and prosperity to the house. Apart from this, keep a peacock feather in the place where you keep the money. By doing this, there is no problem of money.

We have often heard from elders in our household that peacock feathers are better than keeping them in a book. According to Vastu Shastra, children whose mind is not interested in studies should keep peacock feathers in their book. By doing this, monotony increases. Vastu Shastra states that applying peacock feathers on the face of the house removes negative energy. By doing this, positive energy remains. If there is tension in the relationship between husband and wife, then put a photo of peacock feather in the bedroom of the house. Apart from this, to remove the trouble of trouble in the house, tie three peacock feathers in black thread and then chant Om Shani Sashraraya Namah 21 times by sprinkling water on a few pieces of betel nut.