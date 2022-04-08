Uses of Chinstrap: Province of Buenos Aires and CABA . how am i this thursday

use of chinstrap Changed from today in the province of Buenos Aires. The announcement was made by the Minister of Health of Buenos Aires, Nicolas Kreplak.

Meanwhile, chinstrap remains in some places in the city of Buenos Aires. see how it is below Chainstrap use in 2022.

Chinstrap: Use in Buenos Aires

chin strap It became optional in schools and places of work and leisure in the province of Buenos Aires. Similarly, they make it clear that its use (masks mandatory) on public transport should continue.

“The decision has to do with how the pandemic is evolving over time,” highlighted Nicolas Kreplack in announcing the change in the use of chinstrap.

