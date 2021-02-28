USF vs Houston College Basketball Game Preview

USF Bulls vs. Houston Cougars Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

USF vs Houston Broadcasting

Date: Sunday, February 28

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Location: Fertita Center, Houston, TX

Network: ESPNU

USF (8-9) vs Houston (19-3) Game Preview

Why would USF win

Bulls can kill boards.

Maybe they don’t shoot everyone well and they don’t help themselves at the free throw line, but they sometimes come up with a completely aggressive rebellion.

It’s a two-sided thing – USF catches offensive boards, but that’s because they miss a ton of shots. In the last eight matches, he has won three of his games, hitting 36% or better from the field. However…

Why would Houston win?

At the first meeting on February 10, Houston had no issues.

It won 54–65 on the road from the field and won easily, despite struggling a bit from three more free throw lines.

USF may have hung 83 on the Temple a few days earlier, but closed it with 47 in the rematch – this is a crime. It is not consistent enough, it has not made 40% of three of the last eight games. A big early run and the Cougars won it.

What is going to happen

The problem for USF is Houston’s rebounding ability. The Cougars won the rebounding margin by six in the first meeting and would at least get there again. The Bulls are not going to be beaten so much by three that Houston come away with their third straight home win.

USF vs Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 81, USF 59

Row: Houston-19, O / U: 132

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

