Usman blasts Masvidal for another successful title defense

Followers are again at UFC 261 as a sold-out crowd of 15,000 fill the Vystar Veterans Memorial Area in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 24. Headlining a primary card that includes three championship bouts is a welterweight title rematch between the present king Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal. Within the co-main occasion, UFC girls’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili makes her second title protection, in opposition to former champion Rose Namajunas. Present girls’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko places her strap on the road in opposition to former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

It was the battle many followers needed to run again and Uncle Dana listened. Usman will defend his welterweight belt for a fourth time tonight after successful it in 2019 in opposition to Tyron Woodley. Within the first match-up between Usman and Masvidal, Usman gained a lopsided determination over Masvidal.

This would be the first battle of 2021 for Masvidal. Actually, it’s his first battle because the misplaced to Usman 9 months in the past. Masvidal is thought most not too long ago for some spectacular knockouts and stoppages. Will this battle be the place Masvidal will get again in his successful methods?

Spherical One:

Each fighters begin with a variety of motion as if to try to management the middle of the ring. Usman strikes Masvidal with an overhand proper one minute in. Each fighters try to determine an in in opposition to the opposite. Masvidal trades the overhand again a minute later. Shortly after the “Nigerian Nightmare” lands the primary takedown of the battle. Midway by way of the primary spherical and Usman is controlling the bottom along with his superior wrestling. Masvidal is throwing any strike he can land to get again to his ft. Nearly and shortly as Masvidal is on his ft he’s again on the bottom. This time it was brief lived. With a minute left, each fighters are standing and exchanging strikes. Masvidal could also be shedding this spherical however he nonetheless appears to be like poised.

10-9 Usman

Spherical Two:

The second spherical has began a bit slower. Each fighters are beginning to present respect for the opposite. Usman landed a devastating overhand proper and knocked Masvidal out!

Masvidal smiled loads after each strike landed in opposition to him apart from this one.

Usman defeats Masvidal by way of KO (1st spherical 1:02)