USMNT finish third in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table

The USMNT has qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Greg Berhalter’s side went into the final CONCACAF group game on Wednesday against Costa Rica, which only needed to avoid losing by six or more goals to book a spot in Qatar 2022.

He bettered four goals after a 2–0 loss in San Jose.

Juan Vargas and Anthony Contreras both scored in the first 15 minutes of the second half as Costa Rica maintained their stellar record against the USMNT on home soil.


