USMNT, Mexico qualify for 2022 World Cup: highlights, analysis, standings and draw information

How’s your heart, American fan?

While Costa Rica would need a total of six goals to propel the United States into fourth place, the spectators would certainly be sweating a bit now. After dealing with a set piece, America are unable to reset their defensive shape, with a discarded cross unmarked to Anthony Contreras at the back post. Odd sequence in which Miles Robinson went out of the way instead of stopping Cross.

Greg Berhalter is making some changes in response to Costa Rica’s goals. It’s not a move to close shop, either: Jesus Ferreira, Gio Reyna and Shaq Moore are replacing Riccardo Pepi, Timothy V and DeAndre Yedlin, respectively.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica fans have started The Wave.

Canada (Q) – 28 points, +16 GD

2. Mexico – 28 points, +9 GD

3. USMNT – 25 Marks, +11 GD

4. Costa Rica – 25 …