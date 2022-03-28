USMNT, Mexico take all World Cup spots with victories, Canada book tickets to Qatar: CONCACAF standings and highlights

28 March 2022 12:41 pm EDT

on ‘worm’

Many people (including some teammates) had the opinion of Christian Pulisic doing “The Worm” in celebration against Panama tonight, but the core of his celebration is deeper.

According to Brian Signaretta of American Soccer Now, Pulisic’s celebration came at the request of Mason Ogle, Named a US Soccer Ambassador for the game. Ogle, now in high school, was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer at the age of 13, but remained active on his high school football team, among other activities.

Alexander Abanos,

Deputy Managing Editor, US Soccer

