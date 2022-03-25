USMNT-Mexico: Three keys for USA soccer against El Tri, including more attacking set pieces

The United States men’s national team is set to play their most challenging World Cup qualifiers of the cycle on Thursday night when they tour Mexico and the Estadio Azteca. Match starts at 10 PM ET Paramount+, The USMNT would go on to their first WCQ victory in Mexico, failing to emerge victorious in any of their last nine matches (0-6-3 record). While it’s not the time to hit the panic button, a draw here and a point could be golden for the Americans, who are as Qatar close in on the 2022 World Cup.

The team is battling with injuries, and with manager Greg Berhalter expected to rely heavily on Christian Pulisic, it will take something special to win.

Here three…