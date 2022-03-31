USMNT Timeline for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The journey through World Cup qualifying has been long and arduous, and after months of tough challenges and a tight fight for qualification against the best in the octagon at CONCACAF, the US men’s national team achieved its goal of returning to the FIFA World Cup. . Now, with a World Cup berth secured, here’s what’s next for the team as it prepares for the final stages on its way to Qatar.

world cup draw

The final draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Doha, Qatar on 1 April. This event is where fans and teams find their way to potential glory in the tournament. The draw consists of four team pots and eight group pots. Eight groups are determined by drawing a ball from the team’s pot and then a draw from the group’s pot. More info on…