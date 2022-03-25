USMNT TV schedule: Concacaf World Cup qualifying scores, schedule, standings ahead of USMNT vs. Panama

Concacaf qualifying summer continues as final match day is now upon us and the clock turns to winter for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The men’s national teams of Mexico, Canada, Panama and the United States continued to clinch the top spot during the final stages of the qualifiers. Paramount+ It is home to up to 79 games (including Away Games for USMNT) on its platform. Below you will find the full schedule of CONCACAF and the World Cup qualifying format.

Here are things to know about the qualification, including scores and standings:

Craving even more coverage of USMNT’s road to Qatar? listen below and subscribe What a goal! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast Where we take you beyond the pitch and around the world…