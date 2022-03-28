USMNT vs Panama scores: Christian Pulisic’s hat-trick puts USA on verge of World Cup qualification

Barring an unimaginable, devastating defeat on Wednesday, the United States men’s national team will play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Red, white and blue dominated Panama 5-1 in a second-to-last match in the World Cup qualifiers on Sunday as Christian Pulisic recorded a hat-trick. The result sets up a comfortable scenario for their final game in Costa Rica. America could suffer a one-sided defeat and be punched on their ticket as long as they have a better goal difference at Los Ticos after the match. The US would have to lose 6-0 or worse to miss the World Cup, so unless the unthinkable happens, the Americans are set to mark their return after missing out in 2018.

Greg Berhalter knows there’s more to be said than, “We scored 5 goals…