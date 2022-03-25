USMNT’s Christian Pulisic on Mexico draw

MEXICO CITY – It didn’t get the historic victory it was looking for, but the United States national team took an important step towards World Cup qualification in a 0-0 draw with Mexico, a turning point at the Estadio Azteca raised.

Coupled with Panama’s 1-1 draw with Honduras, the United States are in a more comfortable position to qualify for Qatar 2022 than they were at the start of the day.

It could have been better.

The Americas had two of the best chances of the game, but both Christian Pulisic and Jordan Payfolk missed close range, either of which could have resulted in the team’s first victory in the world at the Estadio Azteca…