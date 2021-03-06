UT Martin College Prediction, Eastern Illinois in Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. UT Martin Skyhawks Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Broadcasting

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Hardy Graham Stadium, Martin, TN

Network: ESPN +

All CFN Fearless Predictions

Eastern Illinois (0-1) vs. UT Martin (0-1) Game Preview

Why Eastern Illinois Will Win

It was not all terrible in the one-win 2019 season.

It was hardly great, but the team was at least close in most games with a defense that was able to hold off most of the game. This year’s edition needs to be able to enter the backfield once again and just be enough to protect the pass as the season rolls on.

Bombing 47-7 by SE Missouri State is not the way to start the season, but the Redbirds could be OVC’s star.

The biggest plus is the experience. The Panthers took their lumps two years ago, but now the offense should be far better in 2 weeks, and the defensive side is likely to have a rock with a good base around it.

Why would uty martin win

Here comes the skywalk passing game … after all. It did nothing in a 14–10 loss to Murray State, but it is coming.

Bringing back QB John Bacchus after throwing 18 touchdown passes and lengthening the field with a big play after a big play is a good start, but it all starts with a strong offensive front in which the Giants are struggling without a big Improvement has to come with it. Pass security

On the other hand, here comes the crowd … again, eventually.

A few stars are done, but the defensive backfield will be a starting force against an EIU team that should struggle to get going quickly.

FCS Football Schedule & Predictions: Week 3

What is going to happen

It was a 27–18 fight in 2019 when UT Martin won, and it should be good this time as well.

The Skyhawks have a quarterback and passing game, though. The pass rush will be good, the big plays on offense will keep the team ahead after a good first quarter, and it will be a good start for a team that needs to win with three of the next four matches.

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Prediction, Line

UT Martin 31, Eastern Illinois 14

Line: UT Martin-14, RPM: 45

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

