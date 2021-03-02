Utah football schedule 2021, analysis

Utah Uteas 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what they remember to Pac-12 teams.

Utah utes football schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

September 2 Weber State

September 11 at BYU

September 18 in San Diego State

September 25 Washington State

October 2 Open Date

October 9 at USC

October 16 Arizona State

October 23 in Oregon State

October 30 UCLA

5 November at Stanford

November 13 in Arizona

20 November Oregon

26 November Colorado

Utah Football Schedule Analysis: It is an interesting program, but it is manageable until the Uteas also complete one of their non-conference non-conference games. Both BYU and San Diego State are going to be strong, and both games are on the road, but those guys will have to win for a team big enough to think about winning the Pac-12 title.

A week off before USC plays is a huge plus, but it is on the road. All things are made a tad worse before playing Oregon, which is part of three road games in four weeks. This means that Utah plays six road games in nine dates before tackling the Duck.

on the positive side. There is no Washington to tackle North, and the last two games are in Salt Lake City.

Pac-12 conference teams missed: Cal, Washington