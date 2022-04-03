Utah Jazz gives Warriors another big lead in defeat

Another 20-plus point lead, another loss.

Failures like these are almost equal when it comes to the Utah Jazz this season. He led Golden State by 21 points at one point on Saturday night and even took a 103-87 lead with 7:54 in the game.

Easy w, one would think. Well, that’s when things went south, as they have been doing in the last 12 months.

The Warriors took six unanswered threes, four by Klay Thompson, and took a 103–102 lead. didn’t play Above But with Chase Center rockin’ and Dubs stealing the moment, it was over.

Jordan Pools for 3. 18-0 Warriors ran to lead. Watch: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/OwovAPhLN7 — NBA (@NBA) 3 April 2022

We knew it, Warriors knew it and Jazz certainly knew it….