Utah Jazz snaps losing streak with victory over struggling Lakers

We can only give so much credit to the Utah Jazz for defeating the Los Angeles Lakers last night.

After all, the Lakers were without either LeBron James or Anthony Davis. Russell Westbrook followed suit. we’ll be polite and say he is struggled to make an impact this season.

Nonetheless, a win is a win, and the Utah Jazz needed one. They defeated the Lakers with a final score of 122–109.

Utah Jazz Get Well Rounded Effort

Jazz seemed like a more cohesive entity than the previous night. He got a great performance from his people across the board.

Donovan Mitchell led with 29 points, 7 assists and only one turnover. His backcourt teammates also lived up to his standards. Mike Conley shot 7/9 from the ground with 18 points and 4/6…