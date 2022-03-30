Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Predictions & TV Channels

It’s a sad day for the Utah Jazz when they aren’t in favor of defeating this version of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Of course, no squad is at full strength. (always anticipated) Without spoiling the injury report, the Jazz (45-30) could be a little lighter in mid-position this evening.

in between, Shear (36-39) All seasons have been destroyed by injuries. Kawhi Leonard has missed the entire season, and Paul George has been out for most of it. Even Norm Powell is resting from a leg injury tonight.

All this makes the prospects of WynnBet here a little disappointing.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers Odds Tonight

According to WynnBet, there are no favorites tonight. Both teams are on the -110 money line.

Over/Under is currently at 217.0 points.

Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

Rudy Gobert is…