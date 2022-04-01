Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Prediction & TV Channels

The Utah Jazz has recently done little to inspire confidence on a basketball court. At the same time, the Los Angeles Lakers have done little to inspire anything throughout the season.

The Jazz (45-31) are on a five-game losing streak, but they’ve still enjoyed a much better season than Lakers (31-44), While some seemed to think that the Lakers group would struggle for prison, some would have predicted that they would find themselves on the edge of the play-in picture at this point in the NBA season.

Life in the NBA is nothing if not unpredictable.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds Tonight

According to WynnBet, the Jazz is the 12.5 point favorite to win this contest, and the -800 point favorite on the money line. The Lakers are the +550 money line underdog.

Over/under is currently set at 226.0 points.

Utah…