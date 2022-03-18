UTEC launches the first Tech MBA with international certification

Globalization has made companies face the challenge of becoming digital companies and they need leaders who promote a balance between business and technology, causing a cultural transformation in the digital age. In that sense, the University of Technology and Engineering Graduate School (UTEC) announced the launch of its TECH MBA with international certification from the IE Business School (Spain).

The program will prepare professionals to manage technology companies and/or lead the digital transformation of the companies of the future thanks to the curriculum with high international standards and unique in the Peruvian market. This is because it has the Capstone Project, an applicable thesis course for professionals to develop and execute a real solution to a case of their own companies.

Likewise, the TECH MBA has a focus on digital transformation, data management, artificial intelligence, innovation, leadership and agility within a business framework and to function in a VUCA environment and understanding to use technology as a strategy.

Upon completion of the TECH MBA, graduates of this master’s degree will be able to position themselves as leaders in digital transformation, who understand and use technology, as well as data strategically. They will solve complex business problems in a variety of contexts, as well as the use of data and analytical tools to support decision-making. They will be able to manage and communicate projects in an agile way, they will learn to face leadership challenges in high-performance teams and they will be able to adapt to new challenges and new business contexts.

To obtain the international certification, an intensive week of online classes will be held with the IE Business School. After that, students will travel to Spain to take classes in person and online on a mandatory basis.

For more information go to https://posgrado.utec.edu.pe/