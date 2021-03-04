Uttar Pradesh Lump Sum Solution Scheme 2021: OTS registration, EK Must Samadhan application

Uttar Pradesh EK Must Samadhan Yojana Apply, Lump sum Samadhan Yojana 2021 registration, EK Must Samadhan Application Form, benefits of Lump sum Samadhan Yojana, eligibility and other information will be given to you in this article. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state Mr. Yogi Adityanath ji Uttar Pradesh Lump Sum Solution Scheme Has launched. The objective of UP government is to benefit the farmers behind starting this scheme. Under this scheme, the farmers of the state are being given 35% to 100% discount on repayment of the loan in one go. Many times the farmers of the state are unable to repay their loans on time due to natural calamities and other reasons.

The government will provide loan waiver to such farmers so that their loan can be repaid easily. This step of the government will prove to be a good solution for the farmers to get rid of debt. With this, the farmers of UP will be freed from the burden of debt and their life will be easier. If you are a farmer of the state of Uttar Pradesh and if you have also taken a lump sum loan, then you too Answer Plan 2021 One can avail the benefit of the scheme by applying under

Uttar Pradesh EK Must Samadhan Yojana 2021

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has announced the introduction of a new scheme. The name of this scheme is Uttar Pradesh Lump Sum Samadhan Yojana. This scheme has been launched to provide benefits to the farmers of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Under this scheme, all the farmers of UP state who have obtained loan for agriculture, can pay their loan through this scheme. Only those farmers EK Must Samadhan Yojana 2021 Benefit of those who repay their loans before 31 July.

After 31 July, no farmer will be able to get the benefit of this rebate. Therefore, if you also want to take advantage of the rebate available in this lump sum payment, then pay your debts as soon as possible. Government of Uttar Pradesh UP Outright Solution Plan 2021 Under this, a target has been set to provide benefits to more than 2.63 lakh farmers. Today we will show you here in this article UP Ek Must Samadhan Yojana 2021 All the information related to it is going to be explained in detail. So, if you also want to see the information related to this scheme, then read this article carefully till the end.

Highlights of the EK Must Samadhan Yojana

Name Uttar Pradesh Lump Sum Solution Scheme Started By Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath The year 2021 Application deadline 15 March 2021 Beneficiary People of the state application procedure Online an objective Payment of old bills of electricity consumers Benefit Surcharge waived on electricity bill category Uttar Pradesh Government Schemes official website https://www.upenergy.in/

Lump sum solution scheme 2021 Categories of

The Uttar Pradesh government has prescribed three categories under the Lump Sum Solution Scheme. Below we are going to give you detailed information of all three categories.

1st Class Under the first category of the scheme, those farmers of the state who had taken loans before 31 March 1947 and have not yet repaid. The entire interest of farmers falling in this category will be waived.

Under the first category of the scheme, those farmers of the state who had taken loans before 31 March 1947 and have not yet repaid. The entire interest of farmers falling in this category will be waived. second tier The second category comes under Jai Kisan who has taken loans between 1 April 1947 to 31 March 2007. In such cases, if interest equal to or more than the disbursed loan amount has been recovered, only the remaining principal will be taken from them. However, in cases where interest has been reduced from the loan amount disbursed, the remaining interest and principal will be taken to the extent of the loan amount disbursed.

The second category comes under Jai Kisan who has taken loans between 1 April 1947 to 31 March 2007. In such cases, if interest equal to or more than the disbursed loan amount has been recovered, only the remaining principal will be taken from them. However, in cases where interest has been reduced from the loan amount disbursed, the remaining interest and principal will be taken to the extent of the loan amount disbursed. Third grade Farmers falling under the third category will be farmers who have taken loans between the period from 1 April 2007 to 31 March 2012. There are 4 methods of recovery in such a situation.

The borrower will recover 100 percent of the principal given to the farmers. If a farmer closes the account by compromise between the date of starting the scheme and 31 July 2018, then in such a situation a 50% discount will be given in the interest. 40% interest rebate will be provided to farmers in case of account closure between the period from 1 August 2018 to 31 October 2018. If a farmer closes the account by negotiating between the period 1 November 2019 to 31 January 2020, he will be given a 35% interest rebate.

Benefits of EK Must Samadhan Yojana 2021

The biggest benefit of the Uttar Pradesh Lump Sum Solution Scheme is that it will prove to be very helpful in eliminating the lump sum loan of the farmers. Under this scheme, the beneficiary farmers will be able to get rid of their debt by availing interest on their old loan. There are many farmers who have been owing loans for a long time, and a lot of interest has been paid on them. In such a situation, their interest will be discounted by such a scheme, which will range from 35% to 100%.

Purpose of UP Outright Solution Plan

As you know, farmers need to take loans from time to time for agriculture. There are also many farmers who are financially weak and in such a situation many times the farmers take loans but due to their economic condition are unable to repay it, many times they are unable to pay the interest.

This is the reason why the government has started Uttar Pradesh Lump Sum Samadhan Yojana 2021 to reduce the interest rate in the interest of these farmers. The Uttar Pradesh government is providing interest subvention to farmers from 35% to 7% on repayment of the loan outright. All the farmers of the state of Uttar Pradesh can avail the benefit of this scheme and can easily repay the loan taken by them.

Now electricity consumers will also get the benefit of lump sum solution scheme

Due to Kovid-19, most of the people of the country are facing economic crisis. This is the reason that now the Yogi government has taken a new decision to help these people. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Energy Minister has made a new announcement to give relief to the power consumers. Now a one-time settlement scheme is being launched from March 1 to waive 100 per cent surcharge for domestic and private tubewell electricity consumers in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect.

The benefit of this lump sum solution scheme will be provided to consumers with domestic and private tube wells in all urban and rural areas. him OTS plan Has also been named. Interested beneficiaries can avail 100% surcharge waiver by registering themselves from March 1 to March 15 to take advantage of this new OTS scheme, and also the process of cutting their electricity connection even if outstanding bills are not deposited. Can be stopped.

To avail benefits under the scheme, applicants will have to get their registration done online or by going to the power sub-station by 15 March. At the time of this registration, they will also have to deposit 30% of the principal amount of the outstanding electricity bill till 31 January 2021. In doing so, they will get a waiver of the surcharge on the arrears till 31 January 2021, if they submit the current bill till 31 March. Under the scheme, the process of application and payment will be done through online. To avail benefits under the scheme, all consumers will have to pay their bills by 31 March. The procedure to make the application payment under the scheme is given below.

Uttar Pradesh Lump Sum Solution Scheme 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Only permanent resident of the state of Uttar Pradesh EK Must Samadhan Yojana One can get tax benefit by applying under

Required documents

Applicants will need the following documents while applying to avail the Uttar Pradesh Lump Sum Solution Scheme.

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

Ground papers

Address proof

identity card

Passport size photo

Bank account passbook

mobile number

Uttar Pradesh Lump Sum Solution Scheme Online Registration Process

All those farmers of the state of Uttar Pradesh EK Must Samadhan Yojana 2021 They want to apply under this scheme. Interested beneficiaries can apply under this scheme online or through any one of the online processes. The government has issued both the procedures for the applicants.

Online Application

First of all, you need the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department Official website will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option of “One time settlement plan”. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here you will see two options

Select the link as per your requirement and a new page will open.

On this page you will have to enter your account number and proceed to the next page.

On this page you can see the registration form. Carefully fill all the information sought in this form like your name, address, mobile number etc.

Finally, after filling all the information, you will have to press the button of the summit and your application will be submitted.

Offline application

You can also apply offline under this scheme, whose process is given below.

First of all you have to go to your respective power sub-station.

By going to the bank, you have to take the application form for the scheme. Fill all the information sought in this application form carefully and in clear words.

After filling the information, add all the necessary documents with the application form and submit it to the concerned officer in the bank.

In this way the process of your offline application will be completed.

contact details

We hope that you will definitely find the information related to UP Lump Sum Solution Scheme beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this scheme, then you can ask us through comments. Along with this, you can also bookmark our website.