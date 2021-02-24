Uttar Pradesh Mahila Samarth Yojana 2021 (Apply, online portal, list, registration form, toll free number, status, eligibility) Uttar Pradesh Mahila Yojana Scheme (Toll free helpline number, application form, last date, official website, list, documents, how to apply, eligibility criteria)

Since the lock-down of the corona virus, almost the Central and State Government are bringing schemes day by day for the benefit of many types of citizens of the state and all the citizens of the country are also getting the benefits from the government as per their requirement. The state government has launched the Uttar Pradesh Mahila Samarth Yojana for the benefit of women in their state and to empower them. Through this scheme, the women of the state will be fully supported by the government to become self-reliant and strengthen their own economic condition. Provide detailed information on this subject, so that you too can successfully take advantage of this scheme.

Uttar Pradesh Mahila Samridhi Yojana 2021

Name of scheme Uttar Pradesh Mahila Samridhi Yojana 2021 Plan launched Yogi State Government of Uttar Pradesh Plan launch date 22 February year 2021 Total budget of the scheme near 200 rupees Crore rupees Beneficiary state of the scheme Uttar Pradesh State Beneficiaries of the scheme Unemployed women of uttar pradesh Main objective of the scheme Empowering women of the state by providing them benefits of the scheme Plan implementation Close to the state of Uttar Pradesh 800 The block Official website of the scheme https://samarth-textiles.gov.in/ Scheme help desk + 91-011-23062445

The state government of Uttar Pradesh has so far successfully operated many types of schemes for the benefit of women. Till now, the women of the state have also received the benefit of the scheme being run in many Uttar Pradesh and are moving ahead by adopting the people associated with the scheme in their lives. Along with providing necessary training, information related to the management of all the work related to textile production will also be provided. A full order has been issued by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide completely free training under the scheme to the unemployed women of the state. With the introduction of this scheme, the textile business will also increase and unemployed women will also get employment. The unemployed woman of the state will feel empowered by taking advantage of this scheme along with becoming self-sufficient. The government has provided a new and golden gift to the families and women of the family struggling with the economic recession and unemployment that followed the corona virus.

Purpose of Uttar Pradesh Women’s Support Scheme (an objective)

At present, more than 75% women are employed in the field of textile production. Keeping this figure in mind, the State Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Central Government have decided to start this scheme. The benefit of this scheme will be provided to the unemployed woman completely free of cost and at the same time, they get the necessary qualities in the field of textile production as well as training related to all the work management related to textile production under the scheme for free. Will be done. In addition to bringing development in the field of textile production, the government wants to fulfill the objective of providing employment to unemployed women of the state. Under the scheme, women will get training and through this they will be able to find employment for themselves and not only that, they will also be able to start their own business with their skills in this field. The main objective of the government is to provide employment by providing necessary training in the field of textile production to the unemployed women of the state of Uttar Pradesh, as well as help in starting their own business related to textile production.

Benefits of Uttar Pradesh Women’s Support Scheme (Advantage)

Through this scheme, the unemployed women of Uttar Pradesh will be provided with the necessary training related to textile production and not only this, the government will also provide free training under this scheme related to all work management in the field of textile production, due to which Unemployed women will get employment as well as the opportunity to start self-employment for themselves and more than that there are benefits of this scheme, which are as follows below.

Through this scheme, the government wants to provide free training to the unemployed women of the state and wants to make the women of the state self-sufficient.

Under this scheme, women will be provided training in the field of textile production free of cost and women of the state will be empowered.

Under this scheme, unemployed women will be provided all the necessary skills in the field of textile production and women will be trained within a time frame and they will also be given TMT according to their qualifications.

By taking advantage of this scheme, the unemployed woman of the state will be able to stand on her own feet and make herself self-sufficient.

Uttar Pradesh Women’s Support Scheme Eligibility Criteria (eligibility criteria)

The state government of Uttar Pradesh has set some necessary eligibility criteria for providing benefits under the Women Support Scheme and on the same basis, the candidates have to apply for the scheme. Let us know further, what is the required eligibility for Uttar Pradesh Women’s Support Scheme, which is as follows below.

Only women residing in the state of Uttar Pradesh have the right to apply under the scheme.

Under this scheme, women have full right to apply in the field of unemployed and untrained clothing production.

If any woman of the state is already doing any employment or if someone in her family is employed in a government post, then the woman cannot apply under the scheme.

Under this scheme, women struggling with financial status and unemployed women can submit their applications.

Important documents for Uttar Pradesh Mahila Samarth Scheme (Required documents)

If you are unemployed woman of the state and want to get training in the field of textile production free of cost by applying under this scheme, then you will first need some necessary documents while applying and their information is as follows below.

Residence certificate of the candidate woman.

Applicant woman’s Aadhaar card.

Ration card of the candidate woman.

Unemployment certificate is required from the enrollment office.

Two latest passport size photos of the woman applying for the scheme.

A permanent mobile number will be required.

Complete process to apply in Uttar Pradesh Women’s Support Scheme (Application Process)

If you are a resident of the state of Uttar Pradesh and with this you are an unemployed woman and want to start some employment or want to find a job for yourself, then you must first submit your application under Uttar Pradesh Mahila Suraksha Yojana. After applying, you will get the benefit of the provisions laid down in the scheme. Read the detailed procedure to apply in Uttar Pradesh Women’s Support Scheme below.

First of all we have to go to the official website of the support plan and open its home page.

Now here you will see an option of “Candidate Registration” and you have to click on this option.

After this, you will see a common application to apply in the scheme and you have to fill all the necessary information being asked in this form one by one carefully.

Once the application form is fully checked, you have to submit your plan application form in the final.

In this way your application in Uttar Pradesh Women’s Scheme is completed.

Process to enroll empanelment in Uttar Pradesh Women’s Support Scheme

If you want to login to empanelment under Uttar Pradesh Women Support Scheme and want to get information on what is the process, then read the detail information for it below.

For this, you have to first go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Women’s Support Scheme and open its home page.

Now you will see an option of empanelment login here and you also have to click on the option.

Now here you have to enter the user name, email id and password and in the last enter the captcha code and click on the login button.

How to login under MIS in Uttar Pradesh Women’s Support Scheme

To log in to MIS under Uttar Pradesh Mahila Samakhya Yojana, follow the easy steps mentioned below.

First go to the official website of the Women’s Support Scheme and open its home page.

After completing this process you will see an option called MIS login here and you have to click on this option.

Now a new page will open and you will have to enter your username, email id, password and captcha code in the last.

After completing this process, you are very easily logged into MIS.

To improve the economic condition of unemployed women of the state, the state government of Uttar Pradesh is running the Uttar Pradesh Women’s Support Scheme and by taking advantage of this scheme, poor women and unemployed women of almost every section of the state themselves get the necessary training for free. Make them self-sufficient as well as empower themselves.

Women Support Scheme general question :

Q: In which state has the Women’s Support Scheme been launched? ANS: – This scheme has been launched in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Q: Uttar Pradesh Women’s Support Scheme was launched by ANS: – This beneficial scheme has been launched by the State Government of Uttar Pradesh. Q: How many rupees budget has been set by Uttar Pradesh state government for women support scheme? ANS: – Under this scheme, the state government of Uttar Pradesh has set a budget of about 200 crores. Q: In which field will women be provided training under Uttar Pradesh Women’s Support Scheme? ANS: – Under this scheme, unemployed women of the state will be provided training in the field of textile production as well as training related to all work management related to textile production. Q: Do women have to pay some fee for getting training under Uttar Pradesh Women’s Support Scheme? ANS: – It is not free at all. Q: What is the procedure to apply under Uttar Pradesh Women’s Support Scheme? ANS: – For this, read the information given in the article in detail.

