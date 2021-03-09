Uttar Pradesh Marriage / Marriage Grant Scheme 2021: Apply Online, UP Shadi Anudan Yojana Apply

Uttar Pradesh wedding Marriage grant scheme, UP Shadi Vivah Anudan Yojana 2021 Apply, Benefits of Marriage Grant Scheme Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Kanya Marriage Scheme Application Form, eligibility criteria and necessary documents information will be provided to you in this article. For a long time, the state government aimed to contribute to the marriage of daughters of poor families. UP Marriage Grant Scheme The work of benefiting is being done by

Under this scheme, with the cooperation of the Ministry of Rural Development, work is being done to provide financial relief to the poor families for the marriage of the daughter. Uttar Pradesh Marriage Grant Scheme Under the scheme, only daughters of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, minorities, general class families will be provided financial assistance at the time of marriage. Under this, there is a provision of financial assistance of Rs 51,000 by the state government for the marriage of girls to poor families.

UP Shadi Annadan Scheme 2021

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to assist daughters of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities and General Class families in their marriage in the state UP Shadi Annadan Scheme 2021 Has introduced. Under this, the beneficiary girl will be provided an assistance of Rs 51,000 for her marriage.

Uttar Pradesh Marriage grant scheme (Shadi Anudan Yojana) Under the scheme, the State Government will be given the benefit of assistance under the scheme if the person is married beyond the age of 18 years. Along with this, it is mandatory for the groom to be over 21 years of age to take advantage of the marriage grant scheme.

Uttar Pradesh Marriage Law Scheme Apply Online

The marriage grant scheme in UP was started by the Yogi government in the budget of 2016-17 for the marriage of daughters of poor people belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. For the marriage of daughters of poor families in UP through the Shaadi Grant Scheme, the money is directly deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. If you are run by the UP government for your daughter’s wedding Marriage Grant Scheme 2021 If you want to take benefit under the scheme then you can apply online by visiting the official website of Shaadi Grant Scheme www.shadianudan.upsdc.gov.in.

All those interested candidates who want to apply online download the official notification and read all the eligibility criteria and application process carefully. UP Shadi Anudan Can be availed only by those who fall below the poverty line. Those people who are above the poverty line cannot avail this scheme. Here we will provide all the information related to the scheme such as benefits, eligibility criteria, salient features of the scheme, application status, application process etc.

Main purpose of Uttar Pradesh wedding grant scheme

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched Kanya Vivah Shaadi Grant Yojana to provide financial assistance in marriage of daughters of poor families belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Minority Communities in the state.

Under this, the state government will benefit those girls who are getting married at the age of 18 years. The marriage age limit for the same groom has been fixed at 21 years. Here in this article we will provide you all information under this scheme.

Overview of Uttar Pradesh Shadi Anudan Yojana 2021

Name of the scheme Kanya Marriage Marriage Grant Scheme Started By Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Beneficiary Girls of the state application procedure Online an objective Financial assistance in marriage of girls Benefit Support amount of Rs 51,000 category Uttar Pradesh Government Schemes official website shadianudan.upsdc.gov.in/

Benefits and features of UP Kanya Marriage Grant Scheme

In the event of marriage registration under this scheme, the couple will be provided assistance of Rs 51,000.

Grant money can be availed under this scheme only by two girls of a family.

The benefit of grant will be given only if the marriage is done with the consent of the parent or guardian.

To take advantage of the UP Shaadi Grant Scheme, the age of the girl at the time of marriage is 18 years and the age of the girl is 21 years.

Assistance to the beneficiaries of Kanya Marriage Grant Scheme will be directly transferred to them from Aadhaar linked bank account through DBT.

Marriage Grant Scheme 2021 Implementation

Under this welfare scheme, the beneficiary girl will be paid assistance through DBT directly into the bank account. For this, the applicant girl must have her own bank account, which must be linked to Aadhar card. Bank accounts opened in any national bank Uttar Pradesh Marriage Grant Scheme 2021 Is eligible for application.

Families got benefits in Hathras district under the Chief Minister’s Marriage Grant Scheme. pic.twitter.com/NZqYwHIu4x – CM Office, GOUP (@CMOfficeUP) 1 August 2018

According to the provisions of this scheme, the assistance amount can be withdrawn only by the beneficiary girl at the time of marriage. All the applications which are made three months before the marriage i.e. 90 days before or after 90 days will be accepted only. Along with this, there is a provision to provide medical facilities to girls under this scheme.

Uttar Pradesh Marriage Grant Scheme 2021 Eligibility Criteria

By the government of uttar pradesh Wedding grant scheme There are certain eligibility criteria to take advantage of. You are eligible to apply if you meet this eligibility criteria.

This scheme can be availed only by the permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh.

UP Shaadi Grant Scheme People belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Castes, Minorities, Backward Classes, economically weaker general etc. are eligible for application in the.

Under this scheme, at the time of marriage, the girl's age should be 18 years and the boy's age should be 21 years.

The annual family income limit is set at Rs 46,080 for all eligible families in rural areas.

The annual family income limit is set at Rs 50,6460 for all eligible families in urban areas.

UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2021 required documents

Aadhar card

caste certificate

income certificate

Identity card of the applicant

Bank account

mobile number

Applicant’s marriage certificate

Passport size photo

marriage Grant Portal On log in To do Of process

First of all, you got the grant scheme for marriage of Uttar Pradesh official website will go on.

will go on. On the homepage of the website, you have to select your category. After this you will have to enter the password and captcha code in the given space.

Now you have to click on the given login button. In this way you will be able to login on the website.

Uttar Pradesh Kanya Marriage Grant Scheme 2021 Online Application Process

Permanent resident families of Uttar Pradesh can apply online for marriage grant scheme using the given steps in the event of fulfilling the above eligibility criteria.

First of all, grant of marriage to the government of Uttar Pradesh official website will go on. The homepage of the website will look something like this.

On the homepage of the website you will find “ New Registration (Click below to apply new) One of the following steps has to be selected under the option. General, SC, ST class applications Other backward class category application Minority Class Category Application

One of the following steps has to be selected under the option.

After selecting any one option according to your category, the application form will open in front of you on the new page.

In this application form, information related to the applicant will be asked. Here you have to enter the daughter’s wedding date, place of birth, district, tehsil and other details.

By entering all the required details in the Kanya Marriage Grant Application Form, you are given at the end of the form.SaveClick on the button.

Thus your Uttar Pradesh Girl Marriage Grant Online application will be completed. You are requested to get the print of your form for future use.

Procedure for amendment in UP Kanya Marriage Grant Application Form

You can also amend the Uttar Pradesh Kanya Shaadi Grant Yojana application form. For this, you have to follow the easy steps given.

First of all, grant of marriage to Uttar Pradesh government official website will go on. The homepage of the website will look something like this.

will go on. The homepage of the website will look something like this. On the homepage of the website you will find “ Submit application form revision / final Click on the option.

Click on the option. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Here you will be asked for information regarding the application of the girl’s marriage grant.

Here, you mainly have to enter the applicant’s name, bank account information and login password.

After this, you can enter the captcha code given in the picture in the specified location.log inClick on the button.

Ahead of you Marriage Grant Application Form Will open in which you can easily modify.

Procedure for checking UP Marriage Grant Scheme application status

You can check the UP Kanya Vivah Shaadi Grant Scheme application status, for this you have to follow the easy steps given below.

First of all, grant of marriage to the government of Uttar Pradesh official website will go on. The homepage of the website will look something like this.

will go on. The homepage of the website will look something like this. On the homepage of the website you will find “ Application Form Status (Click here to know the status of the application form) Click on the option.

Click on the option. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Here you will be asked for information regarding the application of the girl’s marriage grant.

Here, you mainly have to enter the applicant’s name, bank account information and login password.

After this, you can rate the CAPTCHA code given in the picture in the specified location.log inClick on the button.

Now the status of the Chief Minister Kanya Shaadi Grant Yojana application will be revealed on your computer and mobile screen.

Procedure for printing the application form

Interested candidates can print their application form by following few simple steps given below.

Here you will get the login form, fill all the details like application number, bank account number and password. Now fill the captcha code carefully and click on the login button.

After clicking on the login button, the application form will open, on which you click on the print button and take a printout of the application form.

Important guidelines

Contact person

General, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Class Contact Form-18004190001

Other Backward Classes Category Mandate Contact Details – 18001805131

Minority Class Category Mandate Contact Form – 0522-2286199

We hope that you will definitely find information related to Uttar Pradesh Kanya Vivah Shaadi Grant Yojana. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this scheme, then you can ask us through comments. Along with this, you can also bookmark our website.

Questions asked

How much money is available in UP marriage grant scheme?

The amount given as a grant under the Uttar Pradesh Marriage / Marriage Grant Scheme depends on your caste category. Apart from this, the amount of grant also depends on the state government. In Uttar Pradesh, under the online application of marriage grant, the girl child incentive amount is given 55000 rupees.

What is Pradhan Mantri Balika Grant Yojana?

The Pradhan Mantri Balika Grant Yojana has been launched by the Central Government, which has been taken by the Central Government to provide financial assistance to the girls. The applicant applying under this scheme will be provided financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 by the government on the marriage of the girl child.

Who is eligible for the girl child grant scheme?

All girls are eligible to apply online under the Pradhan Mantri Marriage Grant Scheme, girls who are of married age and whose family is in poor financial condition, as well as families of BPL category can also apply under this scheme.

How much grant does the government give under the Uttar Pradesh Girl Grant Scheme and how many girls are this grant?

According to the marriage grant online application, only one girl child is eligible to whom a grant of Rs 50000 is given at the time of marriage. If in some special situation two daughters who are from the same family can also apply under this scheme.