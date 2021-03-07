Uttar Pradesh Old Age Pension | Online application, UP Vridha Pension Application Form

Old age pension scheme application, Old age pension list U.P., UP Old Age Pension Apply, Old Age Pension Scheme Uttar Pradesh Form download and the process of checking the status of the application is given in this article. The old age pension scheme was started by the UP government to provide financial assistance to the old aged person of the state of Uttar Pradesh, who are not able to work and do not even have any income source. Only those households which have no other source of income and are living below the poverty line are eligible to get old age pension.

To get the benefits of old age pension scheme, the beneficiary will have to apply in a fixed format and submit the required details as per the format. Under this scheme, eligible senior citizens will be able to get financial assistance in the form of monthly pension. In this article, we Uttar Pradesh Old Age Pension Scheme Let’s look at the process of applying for in detail and for your information, the benefits of UP Pension Scheme 2020 are mentioned below.

Old age Pension to plan answer Region

To speed up the process of payment of pension amount under the Indian Constitutional Amendment Act 1993, the old age pension scheme which till then was under the social welfare department of the state government, has been decentralized with immediate effect and the responsibility for its implementation Local self-government institutions have been given. This is for all local government bodies citizens UP old age pension Applications make the process easier, especially for older individuals who are usually not literate enough to understand the processes.

UP old age pension list

The Social Welfare Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh is running the old age pension scheme for senior citizens. The complete and latest list of UP Old Age Pension Scheme beneficiaries is available on the official website till the year 2020-21. Any this UP Old Age Pension List of 2020-21, 2019-20 and previous years can be obtained very easily. Under this Buddha Pension Scheme, all elders above 60 years of age, whose name appears in the All India Final BPL list, are entitled to receive pension. . Eligible candidates can view the status of beneficiary pension and the list of pension of beneficiaries on the official website of Social Welfare Department.

Pension payment Of process

According to the information received, the Uttar Pradesh government will provide Rs 800 per month to the beneficiary under the old age pension scheme. The pension is paid online to the bank account of the pension holder. Due to the crisis of Corona period, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji has sent two months’ advance pension to the accounts of pension holders. According to the data received so far, a total amount of Rs 871 crore was sanctioned for this work, out of which 496.71 crore has been distributed to about fifty old age pension holders.

answer Region Old age Pension Amount

Applicants enrolled in the old age pension scheme of Uttar Pradesh or applying for the scheme recently can check their names online in the list by following a simple procedure. The old age pension list 2020-21 is now available in the complete district wise list of pensioners. As of the first quarter of 2020, there were a total of 49,87,054 pensioners and the state government has released a total of Rs 4,98,70,54,000 (Rs 498 crore) as pension.

Key facts of old age pension scheme

Under the Uttar Pradesh Old Age Pension Scheme, a monthly pension will be provided to the aged above 60 years in the form of financial assistance.

The pension amount will be directly transferred to the beneficiary’s bank account under the old age pension scheme.

Only permanent citizens of the state can avail UP old age pension scheme. Therefore, it is mandatory for the applicant to be a citizen of the state.

Old age pension scheme uttar pradesh Under it, a target has been set to cover more than 50 lakh old people.

Under it, a target has been set to cover more than 50 lakh old people. To take advantage of the old age pension scheme, it will be mandatory for the old people to register on the official portal.

Through the pension scheme, there will definitely be prosperity in the lives of older people and they will not be forced to pay money in front of anyone.

UP Old Age Pension 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Following are the eligibility criteria required to apply for the scheme.

Only permanent residents of the state of Uttar Pradesh Old age pension scheme uttar pradesh Can be availed under

Can be availed under Applicants whose age is 60 years and above are eligible for the scheme.

Applicants also registered in BPL list UP old age pension form You can avail pension by filling it.

You can avail pension by filling it. Applicant should be from economically weaker section of society or backward class of society.

Required Document

Following are the documents required at the time of registration for Old Age Pension Scheme Uttar Pradesh.

Copy of the domicile certificate of the applicant.

Copy of birth certificate, school leaving certificate, house agreement or other relevant documents of the applicant.

Copy of caste certificate given by the authorized authority.

Copy of the driving license of the applicant.

Copy of income certificate of the applicant.

Copy of applicant’s bank passbook details.

Old age Pension to plan answer Region Online Application how doThe

To apply for old age pension scheme in the state of Uttar Pradesh, follow the steps given below:

First of all, you need the integrated pension portal of Uttar Pradesh government official website will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the website homepage, you will see “ Apply online “Option. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

“Option. After this, a new page will open in front of you. On this new page “New entry formChoose the option and start filling the form with the relevant details. After filling this form, attach the scanned documents and click on the “Save” button.

An acknowledgment slip will be generated on your screen with the registration number. Here you have to update before saving or editing the form or “submit final” to update any information.

After you submit the final form, your old pension plan application will be sent to DSWO.

Now you can take a printout of the last submitted page along with supporting documents and submit it to the DSWO / DPO / DHWO office within one month from the last submission date of the application form.

Status of old age pension, UP Old age Pension to plan Application Of Event Check out

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Integrated Pension Portal of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the website homepage, you will see “ application status “Option. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

“Option. After this, a new page will open in front of you. On this page, you have to click on the link to register to create a password, a new form will open.

Fill the requested information in the form and then fill the captcha code and press submit.

Your password will be generated. Now select the login link and login with the given password. As soon as you login, the status of your application will be on the screen of your computer.

Geezer Pension List Deputy | UP old age pension list See

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Integrated Pension Portal of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the website homepage, you will see “ old age pension “Option. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

“Option. After this, a new page will open in front of you. On this page you will find “Pensioner List 2020-21 in Pensioner List PartClick on the link, or click on the link for the year whose list you want to see.

A list will be on your screen as soon as you click. Select your district here and then, the development block and then the gram panchayat and finally the pensioners number and list will be on your screen.

We hope that you will definitely find information related to Uttar Pradesh Old Age Pension Scheme beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this scheme then you can ask us through comment. Along with this, you can also bookmark our website.

Questions asked

answer Region in Corona Of During UP Old Age Pension From related someone Update isThe

Yes, due to the Corona crisis, the Yogi government has sent advance pension amount for 2 months to about 50 lakh old age pension holders.

Old age Pension to plan answer Region Of for Application how Ho Can HuhThe

You can apply online to take advantage of this scheme. The online application process is explained in detail in this article.

UP old age pension List 2020-21 or The list Online how See the

Recently the new pensioner list has been updated on the official website where you can see the district wise pensioner list. The entire process is given above.

What Old age Pension to plan Of Application Of Status or Status Too since Go Can HuhThe

Yes, after application you can check the application status using your reference number.