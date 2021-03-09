Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission 2021 (UPSDM) | Online application and eligibility

Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission Online | Skill development mission online application | UPSDM Online Portal | UP Skill Development Mission Registration

Loading...

Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission 2021 Has been started by Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath ji to make the future of unemployed youth of the state bright. Under this scheme, training will be imparted in training centers to provide employment opportunities to all unemployed youth and women of Uttar Pradesh. this Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission 2021 Under it, unemployed youth can get TMT in good places by getting training. Today we will tell you how you can apply online to avail this scheme.

Loading...

UPSDM 2021

Under this scheme, training will be imparted in automotive, fashion designing etc. this UPSDM 2021 Under this, youth and youths of the state are included in 283 courses in 34 fields such as automotive, fashion designing, etc. Youths and youths of UP can get training on any of these subjects as per their wish. The state government has set a target of providing employment to 50 crore youths and women by providing proper training through this scheme by 2022. This mission is also called Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Scheme.

Loading...

Uttar Pradesh Employment Fair

Loading...

UPSDM 2021 application form

Youth and women applying under this scheme should be 18 to 35 years old. Interested beneficiaries of Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2021 If you want to apply under the scheme, then you can apply online by visiting the official website of the scheme and take advantage of this scheme. Training programs under this scheme will be organized by high level private training institutes and government training institutes. The youth of the state and the youth are UPSDM 2021 One can register for free under

Loading...

Objective of Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission 2021

As you know, there are many young people who are educated but they are not getting TMT, due to which educated youth are sitting unemployed to deal with this problem. state government Has this Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission 2021 Under this scheme, to provide employment to unemployed youth of the state, providing training, with the help of which the youth can be easily provided employment in any company. UP Skill Development Scheme 2021 To make the youth of Uttar Pradesh self-reliant and empowered through this scheme. To provide employment opportunities to the youth and youth of the state through this scheme.

Loading...

Kanya Sumangala Yojana

Loading...

UP Skill Development Scheme Highlights of 2021

Under this scheme, training will be provided to all unemployed youth of the state for employment.

Unemployed youth and girls of Uttar Pradesh will be given the opportunity to choose the course they want for training.

this UP Skill Development Scheme 2021 Under this, 283 courses in 34 sectors like automotive, fashion designing etc. will be imparted training.

Under this, 283 courses in 34 sectors like automotive, fashion designing etc. will be imparted training. English will be given in all the courses as well as computer information will also be given.

Certificates will also be given to the youth and women who have been successful by the institutions recognized by the State Government.

UPSDM 2021 Documents (Eligibility)

Applicant must be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh

Applicant applying age should be 18 to 35 years.

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

identity card

Address proof

Age certificate

Educational certificate

If the applicant is a BPL card holder, his BPL ration card

Construction Worker Registration Number

Unemployment allowance registration number

Bank account passbook

Passport size photo

mobile number

Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission 2021 How to apply in

Interested beneficiaries of U.P. Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission 2021 If you want to apply under this, then follow the method given below and take advantage of this scheme.

Loading...

First of all, the plan of the applicant Official website Have to go on After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page Candidate registration Option will appear. Click on this option. After clicking on this option, the Application Form will open in front of you.