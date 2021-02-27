Uttarakhand Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana (Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ghaziari Kalyan Yojana) 2021 Details

Uttarakhand Mukhyamantri Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana: Government of Uttarakhand Soon a new Chief Minister Housing Scheme Kalyan Yojana (MGKY) 2021 is going to be launched. Thousands of women residing in hilly areas of the state will be benefitted under this Chief Minister Health Welfare Scheme. In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of Ghasri Kalyan Yojana.

Uttarakhand Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana (MGKY) 2021

Under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana Kalyan Yojana, fodder for cattle will be supplied in remote rural areas in hilly areas through 7,771 centers. Packaged silage and total mixture ration (TMR) will be provided to the cattle rearers in these areas. The UK Chief Minister Ghassiyari Kalyan Yojana (Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ghassiyari Kalyan Yojana) will be a major relief for women who face hardships and dangers while collecting fodder from the forest.

Cabinet Approval for CM Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana (Chief Minister Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana)

The cabinet committee chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat approved the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana Kalyan Yojana (Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana) on 25 February 2021. The approval of the Chief Minister Housing Scheme Kalyan Yojana in Uttarakhand was one of the 7 important decisions taken in the cabinet meeting. As the Assembly session notification has been issued, there was no formal media briefing after the cabinet meeting.

Implementation of Uttarakhand Shearer Welfare Scheme

According to official sources, the cabinet has given Rs. 16.78 crore for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Housing Scheme Kalyan Yojana (MGKY) in the next financial year. state government. Already, co-operative cultivation of maize has been arranged, which provides the facility of production of silage and TMR along with its supply to the beneficiaries. The intention of the UK government is to provide animal feed in rupees. 3 per kg under this scheme.

Salient Features of Uttarakhand Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana

Under the scheme, women are not required to go to the jungle for charpatti, for which nutritious food of the animals will be provided at subsidized rates.

Livestock farmers of remote rural hilly areas of Uttarakhand will be given packaged silage, total mixed ration TMR at their home.

Its aim is to free women from the task of cutting fodder by giving silage and TMR feed blocks at concessional rates.

The animals will not have to wander from the forest for fodder.

There will be double benefit in animal health and milk yield.

More than 2,000 farming families will be linked to the collective cooperative farming of maize on more than 2000 acres of land. Arrangements have been made to provide fair prices to maize growing farmers.

Cattle will also obtain nutritious fodder for their cattle and the burden will be reduced by the heads of women in the mountains.

The cost of this entire Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana in Uttarakhand is estimated at Rs. 19 crores.

Women will not have to wander for the forest

Earlier, the government of Trivendra Singh Rawat has also approved its plan to make women co-accountants in husband’s land. The economics of mountainous regions revolve around women. Wandering in the forest for fodder, wood has been a major problem for morning and evening. In the wilderness, there are occasional wild animal attacks, sometimes falling from the hill and death, such as the day of the accident.

Political Meaning of this scheme

It also has huge political meanings. Uttarakhand has the same number of female and male voters. Electoral data shows that whenever there was voting in Uttarakhand, the percentage of female voters was higher than male voters.

Other decisions in Uttarakhand cabinet meeting

The state cabinet has also approved a proposal to provide honorarium to 57 teachers in privately aided Sanskrit schools and colleges. Two posts – Additional Project Director (Technical) and Superintending Engineer were also approved for effective implementation of the Water Life Mission.

The Uttarakhand cabinet also approved the policy for forest land lease renewal and new lease approval. The cabinet meeting also approved amendment in the Uttarakhand Police Telecom Subordinate Services Rules. In another important decision, the cabinet also approved a 600-bed hospital dedicated to the treatment of Kovid-19 patients with 50 ICU beds in Haridwar.

Source / reference link: http://uttarainformation.gov.in/press.php

